Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

KFFB opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $67.69 million, a P/E ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,388 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

