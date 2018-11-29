Karen G. Narwold Sells 3,100 Shares of Albemarle Co. (ALB) Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $299,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,288.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $96.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $86.75 and a one year high of $138.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 41,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.78.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

