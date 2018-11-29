Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 273,531 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $169,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $779,358,000 after purchasing an additional 40,533 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,207,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,955,000 after acquiring an additional 22,528 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after acquiring an additional 289,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In other Kansas City Southern news, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,286.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSU opened at $102.75 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $120.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.57. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.

KSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Kansas City Southern to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.64.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/kansas-city-southern-ksu-shares-sold-by-allianz-asset-management-gmbh.html.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.