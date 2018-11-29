K&S (SDF) PT Set at €21.50 by Commerzbank

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €21.50 ($25.00) target price by research analysts at Commerzbank in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SDF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. equinet set a €24.40 ($28.37) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €21.50 ($25.00) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.86 ($24.26).

ETR:SDF opened at €15.72 ($18.28) on Tuesday. K&S has a twelve month low of €18.92 ($22.00) and a twelve month high of €24.74 ($28.77).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

