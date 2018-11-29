Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 1,375 Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $43,931.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,356.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PUB traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,525. The stock has a market cap of $600.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $38.70.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 24.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.76%.

PUB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 772,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,233,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 44,457 shares in the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

