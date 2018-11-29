JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) Shares Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,717 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.23. The company had a trading volume of 37,436 shares.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a $0.0861 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st.

