JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (JPUS) Shares Bought by SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC

SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF comprises 4.7% of SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC owned 7.66% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $46,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPUS. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 57.2% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,019,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.94. 36,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,316. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.68 and a 12-month high of $75.76.

