JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $32.28 Million Position in Torchmark Co. (TMK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Torchmark were worth $32,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Torchmark by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,022,000 after buying an additional 75,235 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Torchmark by 1.0% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,967,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Torchmark by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,562,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Torchmark by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,498,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,025,000 after purchasing an additional 203,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV lifted its holdings in Torchmark by 2.0% during the second quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 912,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Torchmark alerts:

NYSE:TMK opened at $87.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86. Torchmark Co. has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $93.60.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Torchmark had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Torchmark Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Torchmark from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Torchmark from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Torchmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.86.

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,085,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,115.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Zucconi sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $35,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,411 shares of company stock worth $4,015,838. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/jpmorgan-chase-co-has-32-28-million-position-in-torchmark-co-tmk.html.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Torchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.