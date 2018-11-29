JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $31.55 Million Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,529 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.50% of Hill-Rom worth $31,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $96.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.16 and a twelve month high of $98.96.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.90 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.84%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

