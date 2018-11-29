JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BOLD. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Audentes Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.60.

BOLD stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.99. Audentes Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $46.18.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Audentes Therapeutics will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, VP Suyash Prasad sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $368,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $539,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,777,019.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,020 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOLD. Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 265.4% during the 3rd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,554,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,528,000 after buying an additional 1,128,757 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,228,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,157,000 after purchasing an additional 920,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,925,000 after purchasing an additional 497,767 shares in the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 541,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 299,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 191,950 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

