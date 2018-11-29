JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €28.20 Price Target for AXA (CS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.70 ($33.37) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €26.48 ($30.79).

AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

