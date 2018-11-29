JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ING Groep (INGA) a €14.40 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

INGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. HSBC set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Cfra set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.53 ($16.90).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.