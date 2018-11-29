JPJ Group PLC (JPJ) Insider Sells £58,200 in Stock

JPJ Group PLC (LON:JPJ) insider Neil G. Goulden sold 10,000 shares of JPJ Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 582 ($7.60), for a total value of £58,200 ($76,048.61).

Shares of JPJ opened at GBX 590 ($7.71) on Thursday. JPJ Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 528.50 ($6.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 885 ($11.56).

Several research firms have issued reports on JPJ. Beaufort Securities dropped their price objective on JPJ Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price objective on shares of JPJ Group in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of JPJ Group in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

JPJ Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Jackpotjoy, Vera&John, and Mandalay segments. It offers bingo, slots, casino, and other games through Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Botemania, Vera&John, Costa Bingo, InterCasino, and other brands.

