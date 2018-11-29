Joseph A. Jolson Acquires 6,700 Shares of JMP Group LLC (JMP) Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $33,098.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,026 shares in the company, valued at $380,508.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of JMP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.94. 5,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66. JMP Group LLC has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Get JMP Group alerts:

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JMP Group LLC will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. JMP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.00%.

JMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/joseph-a-jolson-acquires-6700-shares-of-jmp-group-llc-jmp-stock.html.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.