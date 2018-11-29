Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 742 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,377,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,238,278,000 after acquiring an additional 257,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in 3M by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,727,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 537,325 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $755,275,000 after purchasing an additional 194,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 3M by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,612,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $710,678,000 after purchasing an additional 534,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $706,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $204.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $116.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $181.98 and a 1 year high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. 3M’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.32%.

3M declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $251.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.16.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $274,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $184.50 per share, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

