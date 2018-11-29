Jonathan Sherif Wahba Sells 604 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Stock

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) insider Jonathan Sherif Wahba sold 604 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$271.13, for a total transaction of C$163,762.52.

TSE CP opened at C$278.82 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of C$212.50 and a 1 year high of C$291.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported C$4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3500001255572 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$290.00 to C$325.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$320.00 to C$329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$285.00 to C$276.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$275.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$280.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Friday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$289.64.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

