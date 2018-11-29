Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) insider Jonathan Sherif Wahba sold 604 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$271.13, for a total transaction of C$163,762.52.
TSE CP opened at C$278.82 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of C$212.50 and a 1 year high of C$291.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported C$4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3500001255572 EPS for the current year.
WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/jonathan-sherif-wahba-sells-604-shares-of-canadian-pacific-railway-limited-cp-stock.html.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.