Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Bought by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.2% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,289,000 after purchasing an additional 38,285 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 138,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,584.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,955.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael E. Sneed sold 30,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $4,408,139.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,088,589.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,748 shares of company stock valued at $51,092,647 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.47.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $146.44 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $118.62 and a 12-month high of $148.75. The company has a market capitalization of $384.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

