Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Stake Raised by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,447,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 135,174 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 4.4% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned approximately 0.59% of Johnson Controls International worth $190,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 133,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 91,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $41.53.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.89%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Argus raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

