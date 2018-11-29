Jennison Associates LLC Takes $529,000 Position in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $1,727,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $5,914,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $514,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CENTA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of CENTA opened at $29.25 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $41.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $502.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/jennison-associates-llc-takes-529000-position-in-central-garden-pet-co-centa.html.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.