Jennison Associates LLC Takes $360,000 Position in Delek US Holdings Inc (DK)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DK. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Delek US by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,928,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,773,000 after purchasing an additional 163,101 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,082,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after purchasing an additional 424,977 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 826,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,059,000 after purchasing an additional 78,576 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,781,000.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.06). Delek US had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Delek US in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Delek US from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Delek US from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

