Jennison Associates LLC Has $574,000 Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 18,977 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Shares of LVS opened at $55.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $48.64 and a 12-month high of $81.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 34.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 98.68%.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $4,063,353.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,353.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

