Jeffrey Scott Sherman Sells 2,972 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Stock

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) CFO Jeffrey Scott Sherman sold 2,972 shares of HMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $106,159.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,119.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Scott Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 23rd, Jeffrey Scott Sherman sold 2,872 shares of HMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $102,587.84.

On Monday, November 19th, Jeffrey Scott Sherman sold 5,700 shares of HMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $205,941.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Jeffrey Scott Sherman sold 8,600 shares of HMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $309,342.00.

Shares of HMSY stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HMS Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.32.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. HMS had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on HMS to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. First Analysis raised HMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on HMS in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in HMS by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 689,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,611,000 after buying an additional 24,762 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in HMS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in HMS by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in HMS by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in HMS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

