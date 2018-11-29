Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $77.05 Million Holdings in GATX Co. (GATX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 889,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,142 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $77,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in GATX in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in GATX in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in GATX by 63.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in GATX in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GATX in the third quarter worth about $282,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a report on Friday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GATX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $234,483.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,245.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GATX stock opened at $84.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $58.98 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $349.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.00 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 37.15%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. GATX’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

