Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $74.16 Million Stake in Ameren Corp (AEE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,172,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 335,349 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.48% of Ameren worth $74,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 16.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. BP PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 32,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of AEE opened at $68.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ameren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.89 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Ameren had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

In other Ameren news, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory L. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

