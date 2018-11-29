Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in UniFirst Corp (UNF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 485,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,906 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $84,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNF. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 743.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 947 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 target price on shares of UniFirst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

In other news, major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $335,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $1,067,110. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNF opened at $151.02 on Thursday. UniFirst Corp has a 52-week low of $143.68 and a 52-week high of $193.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.75.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The textile maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $434.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 6.04%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

