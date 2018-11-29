Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 340,417 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 952,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340,417 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.58% of Nasdaq worth $81,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,746,000 after purchasing an additional 744,666 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2,082.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 323,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,484,000 after purchasing an additional 308,249 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 267,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 247,758 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,305,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $89.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $72.98 and a 12-month high of $96.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

In related news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $129,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.29.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

