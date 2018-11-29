Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 13,305 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,305 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $83.00 price objective on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.35.

In other news, VP John R. Bell sold 13,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $782,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 11,309 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $736,555.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $968,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,309 shares of company stock worth $3,618,765 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

HP opened at $60.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.36 and a beta of 1.30. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $75.02.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $696.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.89 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 19.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,028.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

