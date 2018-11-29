Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $752,000 Stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 13.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 30.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $988,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CACC. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $473.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $312.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.71.

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 9,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.39, for a total value of $4,024,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.10, for a total transaction of $2,065,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,818 shares of company stock worth $15,431,423. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $412.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 36.75 and a quick ratio of 36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $467.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.45 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 48.70% and a return on equity of 28.83%. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

