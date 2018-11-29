Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $715,000 Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at about $4,584,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 17.6% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 496.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 21.5% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 23.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $130,968.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 461,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,006,055.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. CL King set a $248.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.50.

LFUS stock opened at $185.17 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.43 and a 1 year high of $238.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.09. Littelfuse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $439.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

