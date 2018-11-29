James Latham (LTHM) Issues Earnings Results

James Latham (LON:LTHM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 36.90 ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LTHM opened at GBX 660 ($8.62) on Thursday. James Latham has a fifty-two week low of GBX 685 ($8.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 970 ($12.67).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd.

In other James Latham news, Director G Peter Daloia bought 50,000 shares of James Latham stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £8,500 ($11,106.76).

James Latham Company Profile

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

