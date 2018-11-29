Jabil (JBL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $37.00 target price on shares of Jabil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Jabil to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Jabil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Jabil stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.54. Jabil has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $31.77.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,801,889 shares in the company, valued at $54,074,688.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,245 shares of company stock worth $2,589,070. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $30,790,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 248.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 175,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 124,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,637,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after buying an additional 135,002 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 39.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $1,898,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

