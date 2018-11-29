J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) Holdings Increased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,336 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $59,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 67,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 23,858 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.53.

JBHT opened at $108.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52 week low of $103.52 and a 52 week high of $131.74.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.67%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

