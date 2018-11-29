ITEX Co. (ITEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, December 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITEX opened at $4.27 on Thursday. ITEX has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

About ITEX

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.

