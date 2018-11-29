ISHARES TR/MSCI ACWI EX US ETF (ACWX) Short Interest Up 69.5% in November

ISHARES TR/MSCI ACWI EX US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,245,008 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the October 31st total of 2,504,370 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,897,253 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of ACWX opened at $44.89 on Thursday. ISHARES TR/MSCI ACWI EX US ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $53.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI ACWI EX US ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 436,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,634,000 after buying an additional 27,601 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI ACWI EX US ETF by 494.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 74,489 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI ACWI EX US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,539,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI ACWI EX US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI ACWI EX US ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter.

