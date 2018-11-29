ISHARES TR/MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) Stake Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,836,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611,781 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 2.18% of ISHARES TR/MSCI ACWI ETF worth $210,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $69.91 on Thursday. ISHARES TR/MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $77.54.

