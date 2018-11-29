iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 64.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,563 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,202,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,141,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,435,000 after purchasing an additional 115,124 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 52,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $122.96 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.72 and a 12 month high of $137.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

