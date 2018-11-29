iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) Position Lifted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,660,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 52.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,244,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,915,000 after buying an additional 1,115,915 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,477,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,915,000 after buying an additional 693,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 72.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 957,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,736,000 after buying an additional 401,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,970,000.

IWO traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $189.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,806. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $175.64 and a 12 month high of $220.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

