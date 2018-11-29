iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Stake Decreased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.4% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 503.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 59.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 217,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,279,000 after buying an additional 51,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $142.52 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.08 and a twelve month high of $157.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

