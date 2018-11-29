iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) Holdings Reduced by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,107,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,304,000 after buying an additional 8,448,495 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,460,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,710,000 after buying an additional 2,236,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 511.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,609,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,734,000 after buying an additional 2,182,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,613,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 710,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after buying an additional 477,006 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Shares of INDA opened at $33.17 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/ishares-msci-india-etf-inda-holdings-reduced-by-almanack-investment-partners-llc.html.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.