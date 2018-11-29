iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 36.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,672,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,294,000 after buying an additional 10,406,554 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 9,160,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,605,000 after buying an additional 808,488 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,793,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3,360.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,026,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,936,000 after buying an additional 1,967,529 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,713,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,902,000 after buying an additional 212,729 shares during the period.

Shares of EWZ opened at $39.81 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

