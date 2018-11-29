iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) Position Boosted by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMB. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,782,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,053,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6,892.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,868,000 after buying an additional 145,086 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 445.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 175,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,890,000 after buying an additional 143,104 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 371.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,269,000 after buying an additional 97,931 shares during the period.

Shares of EMB stock opened at $103.64 on Thursday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.15 and a twelve month high of $116.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.461 dividend. This represents a $5.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

