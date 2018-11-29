iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Shares Sold by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of CLS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. CLS Investments LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $31,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,694,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,227,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,067,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,711,000 after acquiring an additional 776,399 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,558,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,381,932,000 after purchasing an additional 675,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,715,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,144,710,000 after purchasing an additional 955,802 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,804,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,243,000 after purchasing an additional 267,631 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $79.09 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.12 and a 12-month high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

