Investors Sell Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday following insider selling activity. $186.53 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $370.54 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $184.01 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Johnson & Johnson had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Johnson & Johnson traded up $3.22 for the day and closed at $146.44Specifically, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,584.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,955.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 8,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $1,225,211.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 351,748 shares of company stock worth $51,092,647. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.47.

The firm has a market cap of $379.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

