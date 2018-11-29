Investors Purchase High Volume of NRG Energy Put Options (NRG)

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 7,245 put options on the company. This is an increase of 967% compared to the typical daily volume of 679 put options.

In related news, EVP Christopher Moser sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,543,962.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,343.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 24,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $881,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,775 shares of company stock worth $2,959,754. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,484,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,518,000 after acquiring an additional 536,854 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,217,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 111,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,034,000.

Shares of NRG opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.57.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 61.11% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.01%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Citigroup raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Macquarie boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

