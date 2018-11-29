Investors Buy Shares of Splunk (SPLK) on Weakness on Analyst Downgrade

Traders bought shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) on weakness during trading on Tuesday after Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on the stock to $120.00. $85.20 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $36.01 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $49.19 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Splunk had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. Splunk traded down ($3.16) for the day and closed at $92.46

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPLK. ValuEngine raised shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Sunday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.93.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other Splunk news, CFO David F. Conte sold 15,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,944,375.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Merritt sold 23,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $2,936,599.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,032 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,864 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 472.3% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,013 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -75.68 and a beta of 2.15.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/investors-buy-shares-of-splunk-splk-on-weakness-on-analyst-downgrade.html.

Splunk Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.