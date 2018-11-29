Investors Buy Large Volume of Dicks Sporting Goods Put Options (DKS)

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 11,765 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 650% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,569 put options.

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $37.26 on Thursday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,004,228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $248,511,000 after purchasing an additional 102,949 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,410,723 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $156,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,372,647 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $155,142,000 after purchasing an additional 301,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,312,654 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $117,532,000 after purchasing an additional 877,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,547,444 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $90,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

