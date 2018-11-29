Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nike (NKE)

Nike (NYSE: NKE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/27/2018 – Nike was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Though NIKE boasts a robust surprise history, higher SG&A expenses due to increased demand creation expense and operating overheads have been headwinds. The company continues to project increased SG&A expenses in quarters ahead, which should hurt margins. Further, unfavorable currency rates due to the global trade and geopolitical dynamics are likely to weigh on its sales. Hence, it provided a soft guidance for fiscal 2019 and the second quarter. However, NIKE’s strong earnings trend as led the stock to surpass the industry in a year. It delivered positive earnings surprise for the 25th straight quarter in first-quarter fiscal 2019, while sales topped estimates for sixth consecutive quarter. Strong progress on Consumer Direct Offense through innovation and focus on direct-to-customer are key drivers. Growth at international and NIKE Direct businesses, alongside momentum in North America aided fiscal first quarter results.”

11/20/2018 – Nike was given a new $98.00 price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2018 – Nike was given a new $82.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2018 – Nike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2018 – Nike had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/29/2018 – Nike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2018 – Nike was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

10/18/2018 – Nike was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Nike had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/10/2018 – Nike was given a new $81.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2018 – Nike was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at Morningstar, Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2018 – Nike was given a new $98.00 price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2018 – Nike had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2018 – Nike was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2018 – Nike was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nike stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.52. 264,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,093,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $114.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. Nike Inc has a one year low of $59.24 and a one year high of $86.04.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $1,413,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,708,881.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $4,219,350 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 61,922 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

