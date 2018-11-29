Invacare (IVC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.31

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 14486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

IVC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Invacare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invacare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $180.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.07.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.10). Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Invacare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clifford D. Nastas purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $48,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew E. Monaghan purchased 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,692.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 29,250 shares of company stock worth $184,485. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 7,076.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Invacare Company Profile (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific.

