Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$13.00 at National Bank Financial

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IIP.UN. CIBC lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.25.

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$12.90 on Wednesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$10.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

