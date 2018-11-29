Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.50 and last traded at $56.10. Approximately 581,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 776,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.26.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 29,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,864,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Milan Galik acquired 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,066.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,121 shares of company stock worth $175,742. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth about $1,282,000. Anavon Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth about $15,105,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 53.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 298,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,257,000 after purchasing an additional 104,114 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

